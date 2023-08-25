Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,916 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. 4,720,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199,861. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

