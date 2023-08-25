Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.30. 651,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,608. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

