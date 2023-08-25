Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,725. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
