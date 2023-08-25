Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 10,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,126,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

ABNB stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 2,414,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,737. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet downgraded Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

