Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.68 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $10.68 million and $323,706.37 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00896917 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $229,489.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

