John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

