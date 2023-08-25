John F. Mccool Sells 2,819 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $27,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ANET stock traded down $10.64 on Thursday, hitting $179.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,771. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $193.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

