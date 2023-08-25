John Rooney Purchases 50,000 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director John Rooney acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,945.00.

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,894. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.70. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

