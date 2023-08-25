John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDGJF

John Wood Group Price Performance

John Wood Group Company Profile

Shares of WDGJF stock remained flat at $1.99 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.88.

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.