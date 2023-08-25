John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
