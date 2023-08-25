Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.28. 2,381,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

