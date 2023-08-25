Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 7,613 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. abrdn plc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 723,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

