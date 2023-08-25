Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.52% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,229,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 526,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,857,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,594,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,871,471. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

