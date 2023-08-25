Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. 8,689,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,226,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

