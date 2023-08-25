Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $530.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,343,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $530,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,907.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $164.32. 180,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,287. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.