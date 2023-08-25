Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.37 Billion Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 13.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 9.33% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,365,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.88. 3,707,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

