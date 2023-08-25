Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,916,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,864. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.87.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

