Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,361 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,408. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

