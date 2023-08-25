Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 33,427 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,427 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $98,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.06. 1,362,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,740. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

