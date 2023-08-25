JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$23.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 3.8 %

About Lightspeed Commerce

LSPD opened at C$20.02 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.95 and a twelve month high of C$27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.