JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $280.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $375,485,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

