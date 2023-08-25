JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JSR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. JSR has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.77.
JSR Company Profile
