JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JSR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSCPY opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. JSR has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.