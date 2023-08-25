Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.71

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.71 and traded as low as C$14.63. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 3,112 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29. The company has a market cap of C$167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.50%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

