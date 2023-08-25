Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,853. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

