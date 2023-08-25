Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 703 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,174,168,000,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,175,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 346,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
