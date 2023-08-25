Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kestrel Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.
