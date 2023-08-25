Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 15,071 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $20,797.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,372.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,771. The firm has a market cap of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEVO

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.