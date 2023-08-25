Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 15,071 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $20,797.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,372.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,771. The firm has a market cap of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

