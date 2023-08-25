Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 15,071 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 15,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $20,797.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,372.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gevo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,771. The firm has a market cap of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gevo from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on GEVO
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.