Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1878 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.2 %

KGSPY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. 51,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

