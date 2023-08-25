Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.
View Our Latest Report on KNRRY
Knorr-Bremse Price Performance
About Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knorr-Bremse
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.