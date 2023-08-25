Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KNRRY

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

About Knorr-Bremse

Shares of Knorr-Bremse stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Knorr-Bremse has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

(Get Free Report)

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.