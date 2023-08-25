Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,715.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,706,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,359,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,864,000.

Shares of KGS opened at $18.05 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

