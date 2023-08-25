Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 1,274,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

