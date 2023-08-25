Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.63.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.