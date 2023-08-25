Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.17.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,801,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

