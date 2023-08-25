Leidos (LDOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leidos (NYSE: LDOS):

8/18/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/8/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Leidos Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. 63,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

