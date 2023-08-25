Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of Skyworks Solutions worth $66,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. 1,267,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

