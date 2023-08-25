Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $133.11 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,434,859 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.72% of Teck Resources worth $133,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after buying an additional 481,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after buying an additional 1,524,651 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 2,405,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,334. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

