Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $178.42 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 3.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $178,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BMO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 657,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $102.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

