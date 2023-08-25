Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $34.96 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

