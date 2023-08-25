Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $45.32 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.61% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $45,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,591,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,442. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

