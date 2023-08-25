Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $96.01 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,955 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $96,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 307.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $375,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 1,867,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,536. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

