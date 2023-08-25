Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,975 shares during the period. CAE makes up 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $74,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAE Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,182. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
