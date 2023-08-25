Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,983,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,476. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

