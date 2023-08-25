Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 470,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 3,588,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,246. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

