Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Sells 13,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.