Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Sells 13,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lifeway Foods from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

