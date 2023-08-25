Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.36. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

