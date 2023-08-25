Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.03. 196,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.03.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

