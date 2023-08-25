Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $868.25

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.25 ($11.08) and traded as low as GBX 594.53 ($7.59). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 603 ($7.69), with a volume of 124,988 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,040 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £404.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.01, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 671.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 867.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 11,803.28%.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.43), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($130,206.56). In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.28), for a total transaction of £46,448.93 ($59,261.20). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £102,055.90 ($130,206.56). Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

