Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $102.18 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Lisk has a market cap of $102.18 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002684 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002247 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

