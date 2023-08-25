Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Down 1.4%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.14 and last traded at $85.14. Approximately 897 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBLCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

About Loblaw Companies

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

