LooksRare Price Up 23.4% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $48.92 million and $4.18 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 945,883,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,430,778 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

