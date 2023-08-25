LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

